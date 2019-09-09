Team of the Week: Bainbridge Bearcats

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge is entering week four undefeated.
After a dominating 37-0 win over North Miami Beach they’re our team of the week.
The defending state champs have won out right these past three weeks.
Head Coach Jeff Littleton tells me it's because the players continue to out work each practice.
However, Littleton said they need to make better game time adjustments to last late into the playoffs.
“We had a really good week of preparations for North Miami. And they were a very athletic team and we need to be disciplined and we were for the most part and we did make some mistakes," said Littleton." "But, we did a good job of correcting from the week before. I’m really proud of the defense, the offense played well for the most part, we’re still making too many penalties, but we’re getting better each week.”
The Bearcats host Brooks County this Friday at 7:30 p.m..
