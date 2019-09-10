Sylvester police chief search narrowed to 3 candidates

By Bobby Poitevint | September 10, 2019 at 7:02 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 7:02 PM

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester is getting closer to naming a new police chief.

City leaders said they have narrowed down their search to three candidates.

Mayor Bill Yearta said a decision will be made soon.

“We’re down to the final stages,” Yearta said. “We still got three candidates and the hope is to have a police chief in the next week or so.”

Yearta said he hopes the incoming chief will bring the police force back to a full staff.

Former Police Chief Raymond Drennon resigned back in July to pursue opportunities at the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.

The city has been without a police chief for about six weeks.

