SWGA organization plans candlelight vigils for World Suicide Prevention Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday, September 10 marks World Suicide Prevention Day, and dozens of people in southwest Georgia plan to gather to shine a light on what is the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Michelle Cope, a Moultrie resident, found “The Yellow Elephant” in 2015 after her friend committed suicide.
On Tuesday night, the organization will host three events in southwest Georgia.
Cope said she hopes to encourage people to talk about suicide with their loved ones who may be struggling.
“There’s such a stigma by talking about it,” Cope said. “People are fearful that if you talk about it, it will cause ideas, but it’s the exact opposite. It actually starts that conversation and shows that, okay, (it’s) a safe space.”
The Yellow Elephant’s “Be the Light Night” events are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the following locations:
- Cordele, Crisp County Football Field at 1116 E. 24th St.
- Moultrie, Courthouse Square at 1 N. Main St.
- Valdosta, Courthouse Square (Old Lowndes County Courthouse) at 108 E. Central Ave.
The events are free and open for anyone to attend.
Organizers plan to hold candlelight vigils around 7:50 p.m. at each location.
A fourth event in connection with The Yellow Elephant is happening in England as well.
If you or someone you know is suffering or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 (800) 273-8255.
