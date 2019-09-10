SWGA organization plans candlelight vigils for World Suicide Prevention Day

View this post on Instagram

“...the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness will not overcome it...” John 1:5 | That’s the verse organizers at @theyellowelephantmovement lean on to tackle a cause that’s close to the hearts of many (including myself) but is often difficult to discuss: suicide prevention. Tuesday night, from 6 to 8 pm, dozens will gather in #SWGA and in #England to raise their voices against suicide. It’s part of #WorldSuicideAwarenessDay, #SuicidePreventionWeek & #SuicidePreventionAwarenessMonth. Michelle Cope (pictured on the left in the second photo) founded the Yellow Elephant after her friend committed suicide several years back. The elephant stands for “the elephant in the room.” She hopes that it will be a beacon for anyone who may be struggling and sees an elephant decal somewhere around SWGA - that they are not alone. Cope hopes this organization and the events Tuesday night will help save lives - by reaching those who may be struggling and empowering their loved ones to reach out and ask the important questions. Flyers for the events in #Valdosta & #Cordele are attached. All events happen from 6-8 pm Tuesday, Sept. 10. In #Moultrie, the event is happening on the square. If you or someone you know is struggling, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. . . . . . . #bethelight #theyellowelephant #endthestigma #mentalhealth #swga #sowega #ga #georgia #suicideprevention #suicidepreventionawareness #mentalhealthawareness #cordelega #valdostaga #moultriega