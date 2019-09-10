School bus, semi collide in Terrell Co.

TERRELL CO., Ga. (WALB) - A school bus collided with a tractor trailer early Tuesday morning in Terrell County on Highway 520 West, near a mobile home park.
The Georgia State Patrol dispatch confirmed that a trooper arrived on scene about 8:00 a.m.
The accident happened on Highway 520 between Dawson and Parrott between 7:00 and 8:00 a.m.
We are told that a couple of students were complaining of injuries, but no one is being transported to the hospital at this point.
We will have more information as soon as it is available.
