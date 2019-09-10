Play of the week: Colquitt County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another great week of high school football is in the books.
Now this week, the three play of the week nominees were great, as usual.
But this week, you guys made it clear that there was a superior Play of the Week.
With 89 percent of the over 25 hundred votes.
Option 1, takes home the week 3 Play of the Week.
In their game against Thomasville, Colquitt County’s Jaycee Harden drops back and finds Tajh Sanders.
Sanders, puts on the jets and waves goodbye to the defense.
He takes it all the way in for the touchdown.
The Packers take home the win, 45-3.
Tune in every Tuesday to see who will take home the Play of the Week honor.
