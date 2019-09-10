LIST: 9/11 memorial events

By Jordan Barela | September 10, 2019 at 1:30 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 1:30 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Below is a list of 9/11 memorial events in the WALB viewing area.

Albany:

  • Monroe Comprehensive High School, 9:30 a.m., Monroe’s law and justice pathway planning a day to remember the victims of 9/11.
  • Albany Mall, 2 p.m., 9/11 flag ceremony.
  • Veteran’s Park Amphitheater, 6 p.m., 9/11 memorial ceremony.

Ocilla:

  • Ocilla Church of God, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m, First responders luncheon.

Thomasville:

  • Thomas County Central Football Stadium, 5:30 a.m., Thomasville firefighters 9/11 stair climb.

