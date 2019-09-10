Kemp: Ga. top state for business sixth year in row

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said it was a great time to be a Georgian Tuesday as the state kept its title of the number 1 state for business.
“Today, I’m honored to announce that Georgia is the top state for business for the sixth year in a row,” Kemp said. “The best place for business, large and small, to start, expand and operate.”
Kemp said “While Atlanta is our capital and serves as the logistics hub and jobs magnet,” 74 percent of the total economic development announcements so far this year were made outside the metro area.
“Momentum is on our side and the world is taking notice,” Kemp said.
