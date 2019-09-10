Kemp: Ga. top state for business sixth year in row

Kemp: Ga. top state for business sixth year in row
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
By Jordan Barela | September 10, 2019 at 10:43 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 10:43 AM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said it was a great time to be a Georgian Tuesday as the state kept its title of the number 1 state for business.

“Today, I’m honored to announce that Georgia is the top state for business for the sixth year in a row,” Kemp said. “The best place for business, large and small, to start, expand and operate.”

WATCH BELOW:

Posted by Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Kemp said “While Atlanta is our capital and serves as the logistics hub and jobs magnet,” 74 percent of the total economic development announcements so far this year were made outside the metro area.

“Momentum is on our side and the world is taking notice,” Kemp said.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.