’Just lock it’: Sylvester law enforcement says entering autos could be avoided

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Car burglaries continue to cause issues for some people living in Sylvester.
Police said they have several reports from the northeast side of the city.
Police said shoes and other items have been taken, but nothing of large value.
Lt. Doug Brooks said there’s an easy way to prevent theses crimes from happening to you.
“From my understanding all of these were unlocked," Brooks said. "They need to lock their cars regardless whether they have any valuables in there or not, just lock it.”
Brooks believes teenagers are behind the latest cases.
WALB previously reported in July about several arrests in entering autos.
Brooks said the fates of those arrested are now up to the district attorney.
Brooks said he does not believe those responsible for the July burglaries are behind the newest cases.
