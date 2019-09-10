Former Valdosta bookkeeper pleads guilty in $300K business theft

“Defendant Heather Gray used her position as a bookkeeper for a locally owned business in Valdosta, Georgia to steal over $321,000 from her employer. Ms. Gray took advantage of those small business owners who provided her a job and betrayed those who gave her a position of trust within their company. The United States Secret Service remains committed to working with our local law enforcement partners in protecting our nation’s financial security, to include aggressively investigating and bringing to justice those responsible for using the banking system to defraud the taxpayers and small businesses who provide the majority jobs in this nation,” said Clint A. Bush, resident in charge for the United States Secret Service Albany office.