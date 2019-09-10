Highs reach the middle 90s and heat index values 100-105 before widely scattered showers and thunderstorms develop later this afternoon. Drier air returns for the middle of the week. Temperatures remain above average, but not as oppressive as it’s been. Slight rain chances return Friday. Good rain chances come this weekend as a cold front approaches from the northwest and a Tropical Wave from the southeast. High temperatures cool to the upper 80s.