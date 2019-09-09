A few showers and storms likely Tuesday afternoon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After earlier thunderstorms rolled through northern portions of South Georgia, drier weather is moving in this evening. Overnight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.
Slightly higher rain coverage is expected Tuesday afternoon. A 30% to 40% coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms is likely. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s. “Feels Like” temperatures will soar into the upper 90s to lower 100s.
We’re all dry Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure settles in. Highs in the mid 90s under plenty of sunshine.
Slight rain chances return for Friday with the highest rain chances coming for the weekend as tropical moisture moves in. Rain coverage will range from 40% to 50%. With the increased rain chances and more clouds around, highs will moderate to near 90°.
