A few dry days before weekend rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday evening showers will bring the last chance of rain before the weekend. Drier air will dominate as highs hold in the 90s.
For the weekend wetter weather becomes likely with a southerly flow and the potential of a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday into Sunday.
As tropical moisture increases so does chances of rain 40-60%. Also on tap slightly cooler temperatures with highs upper 80s and lows low 70s.
We’re watching a tropical wave in the southern Bahamas which is forecast to move across Florida then into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Although the NHC gives the disturbance a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days, it has the potential to bring beneficial rain.
