E. Albany houses to be demolished under court order

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A neighborhood in East Albany will soon be demolished under a judge’s order, after years of eyesore complaints and criminal activity.
“It’s hard to put it in words. Looks like a third world country that we’re standing in the middle of,” said Judy Bowles, Executive Director of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.
On East Broad Avenue there’s a street that’s hidden behind overgrown trees, but some are not aware it’s filled with dilapidated homes.
“There’s approximately 30 trailers back here that are just not livable. The conditions here are just deplorable,” said Bowles.
Every where you look, there is destruction all over the Cardinal Court neighborhood.
Commissioner Jon Howard said Hurricane Michael destroyed some homes, fires scorched others, and vagrants ransacked some of them.
“Someone that was homeless. Or someone that could be walking and using drugs and activity in these houses. And that’s probably how these houses got set on fire,” said Ward I Commissioner Howard.
Leaders said as this area has been a den for criminals to play in, and they’re working to stop it all now.
“With the blessing of the city manager we have funded $400,000 for fiscal year 2019-2020, to do a lot of areas that are blighted,” said Howard.
A Dougherty County Judge ordered these houses to be demolished, which Howard said will take about $50,000.
With action in the works, both leaders hope this eyesore will send an important message to the community.
“That these types of things are not acceptable in this type of community. So if you see something, say something,” Howard added.
Howard says the only thing they are waiting on now is for a private contractor to come in and tear down the houses, which is expected sometime in October.
he also said this is just a start, and will happen in other neighborhoods all over the city.
