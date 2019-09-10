Company to test self-driving tractor-trailers on Va. roads

Company to test self-driving tractor-trailers on Va. roads
The company says the automated runs require both an engineer overseeing the system and a trained driver. (Source: Daimler Trucks/handout)
By David Hylton | September 10, 2019 at 7:05 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 5:20 PM

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A truck company says it will test self-driving tractor-trailer trucks on public roads in Virginia.

“Daimler Trucks and Torc Robotics are actively developing and testing automated trucks with SAE Level 4 intent technology on public roads,” the company said in a news release. “The initial routes are on highways in southwest Virginia, where Torc Robotics is headquartered.”

The company says the automated runs require both an engineer overseeing the system and a trained driver.

“All safety drivers hold a commercial driver’s license and are specially trained in vehicle dynamics and automated systems,” the company said.

The company says it has had “months of extensive testing and safety validation on a closed loop track.”

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.