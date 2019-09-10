ASU looking to get back on track against Mississippi College

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State Golden Rams obviously didn't enjoy their home opener this past weekend.
But the Rams are taking the season one game at a time.
And are using week 1 as fuel for the rest of the season.
Although it shows up on the record as a lose.
The Rams are taking away the positive they saw in the game.
With their schedule picking back up this weekend, the Rams said they’re focusing on this weeks practice to help them improve from week 1.
“Well, it’s definitely humbling," said senior defensive back Jalen Bush. "Coming out and losing that way. But, I think we have a lot to feed off of in the second half. I think just finishing strong and being strong and setting in and not laying down. So, I think we can take it from there and build from there.”
ASU will face off against Mississippi College on Saturday at 7 P.M.
