APD: Clerk held at gunpoint in E. Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police say a man walked into an East Albany liquor store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.
The police need your help identifying the suspect.
These photo’s show the man APD believes robbed the A&S Liquor store in the 1300 block of Mobile Avenue around 5:30 Monday.
It is not clear how much money was taken in the robbery. Investigators said the suspect held the clerk at gunpoint.
WALB News 10 spoke with a man who was on his way to the liquor store this afternoon who said it was unusual seeing crime scene tape in this neighborhood.
“They are nice folks that work there. They real nice and that’s strange and scary. I’ve been staying over here for 17 years and this kind of stuff doesn’t happen over here in this neighborhood. Break ins and burglary, it doesn’t happen over here,” said Calvin Collins, a customer of the store.
Collins said he visits this store many times throughout the day and is hoping the clerk who was held at gunpoint, will be OK.
Police are asking for your help.
If you know the man in those photos you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 229-436- TIPS. You could earn a reward.
