Albany group “looking for a change” after violence in city

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany group says they are fed up with the outbreak of violence in Albany, and they say praying and fasting is the only way to help.
Doctor Amanda Green coordinated a group prayer and fast against violent acts in Albany.
Green said she saw a drastic change in the 90′s when she held a similar prayer and fasting session.
Now she believes she can do it again.
“The whole thing is to accomplish a turn around in our city, because every time we turn the TV on, we have to see murders or somebody getting shot. The solution is just through God. I believe he will give us an answer,” said Green.
The fast started Monday and will end on September 15th.
If you would like to join in on the 9 p.m. prayer line, call 515-604-9094 and enter the code 671087138.
