Albany company donates school supplies to elementary school

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some students in Albany have more school supplies this year, thanks to an Albany company’s generosity.
TC Transcontinental of Albany donated a couple boxes full of school supplies to Northside Elementary School Tuesday morning.
The company's "We Care Team" recently launched to create opportunities for community service.
The team bought supplies like notebooks, backpacks, pencils and glue.
Team members like Damatia Blake said it's a simple way they can give back.
“We know that some kids don’t have the necessary stuff they need to achieve what they need to achieve, so we just want to make sure that we can help if we can,” Blake said.
TC Transcontinental partnered with "Let's Talk Radio" show host Pastor Yaz Johnson to decide where to donate the supplies.
Johnson said he encourages other businesses to partner up with local schools as well.
The company also donated things like paper, pencils and electric pencil sharpeners to four Boys and Girls Club locations for their after-school programs.
