Albany Chamber hosts quarterly breakfast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business and Membership Committee held their quarterly breakfast Tuesday morning for new, existing and prospective members of the Chamber.
At the breakfast, Brewer Turley, an Albany Chamber member, spoke about the importance of networking with other businesses in order to become stronger.
Turley also said networking allows businesses to maybe solve problems they are facing.
“You may discover that the issues that you’re having trouble with at your own business, somebody else has already solved that problem," Turley said. “This gives people a chance to interact and kind of talk. Somebody may have found a path that you have no clue where it is yet. So that is really one of the most important things about having this."
The Albany Chamber is looking forward to welcoming new members in the future.
