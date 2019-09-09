Savannah Coast Guard rescues four from buoy on Gray’s Reef

GRAY’S REEF, Ga. (WTOC) -Four people are lucky to be alive after they were rescued by a Coast Guard detachment out of Air Station Savannah on Sunday afternoon.
The group’s vessel took on too much water, so they were forced to abandon the craft and swim. They were able to find shelter on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration buoy.
The Coast Guard was able to locate the group by tracking their Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon.
This group of four people that were rescued is in no way related to the four missing crewmembers onboard the Golden Ray, a cargo ship that overturned in the St. Simon’s Sound on Sunday morning.
