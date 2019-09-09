GSP: Woman, child hit in Sylvester accident

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and child were hit by a Georgia Department of Public Safety division vehicle Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
At 8:25 a.m, a Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD), which is part of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, vehicle was traveling east on Highway 520 heading towards Tifton.
A woman and her child were leaving E-Z Corner gas station and she attempted to cross the highway, according to GSP.
The woman was hit by the MCCD vehicle while crossing, troopers said.
The child was airlifted to Gainesville, Fla. in critical condition and the mother was taken to Phoebe.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
