Heat and humidity continue to to be high Today. Highs reach the middle to upper 90s and heat index values should surpass 105 for most. That puts the northern counties in a heat advisory. There will be some showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. The best chances will be north of highway 82. Heat begins to relax some Tomorrow with slight rain chances once again. Drier through the rest of the work week. Wetter weather finally returns this weekend as a Tropical Wave moves in. Highs cool to the upper 80s.