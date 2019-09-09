Blood needed after Dorian impacts blood supply

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As the American Red Cross works around the clock supporting those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, providing food, shelter and comfort, blood and platelet donors are urged to give when it’s safe to travel to ensure patients in the storm’s path and around the country have access to lifesaving blood.
People can also help by making a financial donation to support relief efforts.
Hurricane Dorian has forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives in its path, causing blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. When blood donations are disrupted in a region of the country, the Red Cross is able to move blood donations where they are needed most.
How to help
As conditions improve, donors of all blood types are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets and replenish the blood supply. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (1-800) RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the “blood donor skill” on any Alexa Echo device.
Financial donations are also needed and allow the Red Cross to make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Visit redcross.org, call (1-800) RED CROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.
Up-to-date information about how the Red Cross is responding to Hurricane Dorian is available at redcross.org.
Albany
Monday, Sept. 9 : Noon - 5 p.m., Porterfield Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road
Wednesday, Sept. 11: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dougherty Comprehensive High School, 1800 Pierce Avenue
Friday, Sept. 13: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Westover High School, 2600 Partridge Lane
Thursday, Sept. 26: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Rd
Friday, Sept. 27: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Deerfield - Windsor School, 2500 Nottingham Way
Thursday, Oct. 7: Noon - 5 p.m., Porterfield Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Road
Moultrie
Tuesday, Sept. 10: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., ABAC on the Square, 31 East Central Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 19: Noon - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Moultrie, 408 Second Street Southeast
Friday, Sept. 20: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., SouthernCare, 412 1st Street S.E.
Thursday, Oct. 10: Noon - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Moultrie, 408 Second Street Southeast
Cordele
Wednesday, Sept. 10: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cordele Community Clubhouse, 108 15th Avenue
Tuesday, Oct. 8: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cordele Community Clubhouse, 108 15th Avenue
Tifton
Friday, Sept. 13: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tift Regional Medical Center- Tift Regional Events Center, 1657 South Carpenter Road
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Noon - 6 p.m., Tifton Methodist Church, 107 West 12th Street
Wednesday, Sept. 18: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., ABAC/ John Hunt Town center, 2802 Moore Hwy
Monday, Oct. 7: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Northside Baptist Church of Tifton, 4605 Murray Ave
Friday, Oct. 11: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Tift Regional Medical Center- Tift Regional Events Center, 1657 South Carpenter Road
Ty Ty- Monday, Sept. 16: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ty Ty Baptist Church, 157 N. Church Street
Ashburn
Thursday, Sept. 19: 9: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Turner County Civic Center, 601 East Madison Street
Dawson,
Wednesday, Sept. 25: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Terrell Academy, 602 Academy Drive
Leesburg
Thursday, Oct. 3: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Leesburg Library, 245 Walnut Avenue, South
Thursday, Oct. 10: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lee County High School, One Trojan Way
Blood donation guidelines
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
