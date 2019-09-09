Albany man help clean community one yard at a time

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man says he is cleaning up vacant property, for children in the community to stay out of the streets and do something more positive throughout the day.
William Johnson is a father of three, who says he wants to do more for the children in the community.
So he cleans up properties so kids can play sports and other outside activities without getting into any trouble.
They spent the weekend picking up trash and debris to help make the South Washington area look better.
“I am trying to do something for the community and for the kids because the city doesn’t do it. They don’t clean it up like the way I clean it up,” Johnson said.
“I really just want to say thank you to Mr. T for cutting down the grass because the last time the grass was high we couldn’t play football or even come out here,” Andonis Simmons, one of the kids from the neighborhood said.
Johnson says he hopes that the city will build some type of park in the cleaned area for the kids in the community.
