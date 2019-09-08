Surveillance footage shows another illegal dumping in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, we found another illegal dumping site in Dougherty County but this time we have clues that could find the suspect in this crime.
We have surveillance footage from a neighbor who caught someone going towards the back of Dunbar Lane and dumping debris.
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director, Judy Bowles says this just keeps happening.
“Be cognizant of our surroundings, how our community looks is a reflection of everyone one of us who live in it,” Bowles said.
Judy Bowles is hoping if anyone recognizes the vehicle in the footage to please reach out and report this unlawful behavior by calling (229) 302-3098.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.