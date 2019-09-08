Sumter County’s new fire chief host first annual open house

SUMTER CO., Ga. (WALB) - With the passing of recent firefighter Billy Cooper, Sumter County’s new Fire Chief Jerry Harmon wanted to bring the community together again to celebrate his life and the lives of other firefighters in Sumter County.
Earlier Saturday morning, Sumter County Fire & Rescue hosted their annual open house at the new training facility.
Families, firefighters, and even air evacs attended the open house.
Chief Harmon says he wants to make sure that the community is involved in all of what the department has to offer.
“I think it is very important that they realize what firefighters actually go through day in and day out in our training, just to have the community involved. That is one of my big focuses as new chief, to be community-based. I want the community involved in everything we do, and understand what we do, why we do it and how we do it,” Fire Chief Jerry Harmon said.
Chief Harmon tells us he is honored to serve as the new chief and is pleased with the amount of people who attended Saturday’s open house.
