Ward 6 Candidate: John Hawthorne shares campaign ideals

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - John Hawthorne is seeking the Ward 6 seat on the Albany City Commission.
“If we’re going to consider Albany the Good Life City, then it has to be the Good Life City for everyone,” said Hawthorne.
A retired veteran, Hawthorne started serving on city committees, like Community and Economic Development, after the Flood of 1994.
But this is his first time running for a seat.
“I’m not a politician," Hawthrone said. "I don’t consider myself to be a politician. What I consider myself to be is a bridge builder.”
Hawthorne said he thinks the city is too divided.
“Work towards consensus based on the goods of the community and not towards the goods of a particular group or particular section of town,” Hawthrone said.
Hawthorne believes South Albany’s problems are the whole city’s problems and should be treated as such.
“We have a lack of parks and recreation," Hawthrone said. "We have a grocery store desert. There is no business district.”
Hawthorne said he wants to entice businesses to come to South Albany. He said the lack of economic growth, affects social issues, as well. Hawthrone said when the money isn’t being put into the area, the people living there suffer.
“Build the bridge, instead of tearing it down.”
Hawthorne is also on the Albany Utilities board of directors.
The actual day to vote in the election is November 5.
