VSU offers pharmacy program deal with PCOM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) is introducing a program that could bring students from all across the country to South Georgia.
Officials with the university said that aspiring pharmacists can now benefit from a partnership with the university and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM).
The two are partnering to offer pharmacy students an opportunity to complete their doctorate program a year early and to allow students to earn an undergraduate degree.
Keith Walters, College of Science and Math dean, said this will give students an opportunity to earn a backup degree in chemistry, that would not have originally been an option.
“They’ll spend three years here. Then will take a few of the courses from PCOM, once they get there, transfer them back, and they’ll still have a bachelor’s degree from here, as well as the Pharm-D from PCOM once they’re finished," said Walters.
Walters said partnerships like this to benefit the students are becoming more popular.
He said this is a real opportunity to allow students to get into something guaranteed from the time that they start their career at VSU.
Students can now apply early to possibly guarantee their seat in the program.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.