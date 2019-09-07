‘It is a little frightening knowing that it’s close to my job’: Valdosta woman reacts to nearby shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One Valdosta woman is speaking out after hearing there was a shooting just steps away from her job.
Police said they arrested Searcy Donald McClure IV, 28, after being called to the sound of gunshots and a woman screaming.
Officers arrived near the 2100 block of Gornto Road, near the Valdosta Mall, where they found McClure.
He has been charged with reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Sandra May works just steps away from the block where the shooting took place.
She said she is not surprised at all, adding the current climate of the country.
“It is a little frightening knowing that it’s close to my job, here at Pleats and Creases. It does concern me with that. Yeah, it’s kind of scary, really it is," said May.
May said that she’s never really worried about protecting herself before, but says this incident was a little too close for comfort.
She said that she is considering getting a gun for protection.
