Former Sumter Co. firefighter dies

SUMTER CO., Ga. (WALB) - A former firefighter of Sumter County Fire and Rescue has passed away, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Billy Cooper served the Sumter County community for 26 years in many roles including Fire Chief of DeSoto.
Cooper joined the department in 2009, when it was formed, and continued to serve until his illness prevented him to do so.
Cooper was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked at Georgia Southwestern University for over 30 years in the plant operations department.
He will be buried at Andersonville National Cemetery.
WALB sends our condolences to the Sumter County community at this time.
