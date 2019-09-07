Former Sumter Co. firefighter dies

Billy Cooper, former firefighter in Sumter Co. has passed away. (Source: Sumter County Fire & Rescue)
By Kim McCullough | September 7, 2019 at 12:25 PM EDT - Updated September 7 at 12:25 PM

SUMTER CO., Ga. (WALB) - A former firefighter of Sumter County Fire and Rescue has passed away, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Billy Cooper served the Sumter County community for 26 years in many roles including Fire Chief of DeSoto.

Cooper joined the department in 2009, when it was formed, and continued to serve until his illness prevented him to do so.

Cooper was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked at Georgia Southwestern University for over 30 years in the plant operations department.

He will be buried at Andersonville National Cemetery.

