Flint Riverkeepers to hold public meetings in Albany and Bainbridge

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Flint Riverkeepers, Albany city officials, and the city’s contractor, Constantine Engineering is set to hold a public meeting on the status of the evaluation of Albany’s combined sewer and stormwater system.
Officials say they will also share information on how Flint Riverkeeper is working to protect the river, what citizens can do to help improve and maintain the sewers, timelines for remedies, expectations fro protecting water quality, and the future of Albany’s sewer system.
Each meeting will be held:
Albany
- Tuesday, September 24 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of St. John and St. Mark located on 2425 Cherry Laurel Lane
Bainbridge
- Monday, September 23 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Cloud Livestock Facility Meeting Room located at 1300 E. River Road
For more information, contact Flint Riverkeeper’s Office at (229) 435-2241.
