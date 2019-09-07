Dougherty Co. students build community garden from the ground up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County students are unveiling a new community garden project.
Students at the 4C Academy are building and growing their own garden.
The project started at the beginning of 2019.
The students started the project completely from the ground up, even building their own planter boxes.
The students are asking for the community to come out and help with their efforts this Saturday.
“So we’ve got 40 raised bed gardens back here. They’ll learn how to grow vegetables. They’ll learn about science, technology and engineering. And they’ll actually give this food back to our community. So it’s a great project for our kids to learn about agriculture, our state’s number one industry, while they still give back to our community,” Chris Hatcher, 4C Academy CEO, said.
[ You’re invited to bring shovels, wheelbarrows and any other gear to the 4C Academy from 8-10 a.m. Saturday. ]
It’s a joint project between the College and Career Academy, Flint River Fresh and Flint Ag and Turf.
