Community activist wants to stop Albany violence through music.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man hopes music can help end the violence that’s been in happening lately in the Good Life City.
Henry Thomas is a Macon native and he's looking at Albany to be the start of this creative movement.
Thomas said all the violence has to stop and music may help the younger generation learn the lesson.
“Just because of all the things that are going on and this disconnect between families, parents, and children," Thomas said. “It is frightening and scary to think what can happen, when you listen to the national stuff talking about how they even bomb us at Walmart."
Thomas said music is a universal language and everyone can relate to it.
