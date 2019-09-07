Brunswick evacuees leave Tifton Rehabilitation Center

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Rehabilitation Center in South Tifton took in over 40 evacuees from Brunswick earlier this week.
After EMA directors gave an order for those families to safely return home, coordinators said many of the families felt a sense of relief.
Jason Gerard, the center administrator, said this was a process where they were able to step up and take order when the community needed them the most.
“Everybody that was working when they evacuated was outside unloading wheelchairs, beds, and medication carts. If some folks need to evacuate, if I got the room to help them then, I most certainly will do that,” Gerard said. “They loved the residents. They wanted to adopt some of them here. They wanted them to stay here and some have even asked me too."
Gerad said he had over 170 employees assisting evacuees during the process.
This is the third time this year that they have taken in evacuees.
Gerad said they will be ready again next year just in case disaster strikes.
