ASU hosts investiture ceremony for Marion Fedrick

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany community is celebrating Albany State University’s (ASU) newly invested president.
Marion Fedrick was named the interim president in January and was officially named the president of ASU in April.
The investiture ceremony to welcome her into the community and the school as the tenth ASU president was held Friday.
Members of the student body want to show her their support as well.
“It’s about being an ASU Ram because we’re all about family, which is the Rams plus the family. So we want to help show that we support President Fedrick and everything that she’s doing because this is really her start at Albany State University,” Fahren Nipple, Miss Albany State University, said.
The celebration also continues Friday night with a soiree.
You can get tickets through the university.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.