WEEKEND FORECAST: Hot & dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the rest of your Friday, clear skies with no rain in sight. Tonight, clear and comfortable with lows in the upper 60s to near 70°.
More humid weather pushes into the region for the weekend. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday. “Feels Like” temperatures will range between 105° and 110°. Both days will stay dry under mostly sunny to sunny skies.
Slight rain chances return for early next week under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. All dry to end the workweek with highs in the mid 90s.
