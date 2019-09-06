Week 3: Friday night football scores and schedules

Clinch vs. Brooks County is the Locker Room Report's Week 3 Game of the Week. (Source: WALB)
By John Barron and Paige Dauer | September 6, 2019 at 6:44 PM EDT - Updated September 6 at 6:44 PM

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - Week three of high school football is kicking off with some tough rivalry games this week. North Miami Beach is going head to head with the state champion team Bainbridge, and both teams are currently undefeated. The Bearcats are hosting them on their own turf. Could this give them the edge they need to shut down the Chargers?

Another big game this week is the Locker Room Report’s Game of the Week. The Clinch County Panthers will be looking to take down the Brooks County Trojans. The two offensive powerhouses are both undefeated with one game under each of their belts. Who will be the first to take an 'L' this season? Find out tonight as WALB News 10′s John Barron and Paige Dauer bring you highlights and final scores from their head to head battle on the gridiron on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Clinch County @ Brooks County

GHSA:

Thomasville @ Colquitt County

Parkview @ Lowndes

Worth County @ Tift County

Ware County @ Coffee

Lee County @ Peach County

Bradwell Institute @ Valdosta

North Miami Beach @ Bainbridge

Westover @ Monroe (Hugh Mills Stadium)

Early County @ Cook

Dutchtown @ Crisp County

Bacon County @ Berrien

Dooly County @ Fitzgerald

Baconton @ Pelham

Terrell County @ Miller County

Mitchell County @ Chattahoochee County

Seminole County @ Calhoun County

Stewart County @ Randolph-Clay

Pataula Charter @ Pacelli

Atkinson County @ Brantley County

GISA:

Brookwood @ Terrell Academy

Glenwood @ Deerfield-Windsor

Westfield @ Southland

RF Munroe @ Southwest Ga

Tiftarea @ Frederica

RTCA @ Westwood

GICAA:

Crisp Academy @ Covenant Academy

Sherwood @ Georgia Christian

