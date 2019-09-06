Week 3: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - Week three of high school football is kicking off with some tough rivalry games this week. North Miami Beach is going head to head with the state champion team Bainbridge, and both teams are currently undefeated. The Bearcats are hosting them on their own turf. Could this give them the edge they need to shut down the Chargers?
Another big game this week is the Locker Room Report’s Game of the Week. The Clinch County Panthers will be looking to take down the Brooks County Trojans. The two offensive powerhouses are both undefeated with one game under each of their belts. Who will be the first to take an 'L' this season? Find out tonight as WALB News 10′s John Barron and Paige Dauer bring you highlights and final scores from their head to head battle on the gridiron on WALB News 10 at 11.
You can also get live score updates on the WALB Sports Twitter page.
Clinch County @ Brooks County
Thomasville @ Colquitt County
Parkview @ Lowndes
Worth County @ Tift County
Ware County @ Coffee
Lee County @ Peach County
Bradwell Institute @ Valdosta
North Miami Beach @ Bainbridge
Westover @ Monroe (Hugh Mills Stadium)
Early County @ Cook
Dutchtown @ Crisp County
Bacon County @ Berrien
Dooly County @ Fitzgerald
Baconton @ Pelham
Terrell County @ Miller County
Mitchell County @ Chattahoochee County
Seminole County @ Calhoun County
Stewart County @ Randolph-Clay
Pataula Charter @ Pacelli
Atkinson County @ Brantley County
Brookwood @ Terrell Academy
Glenwood @ Deerfield-Windsor
Westfield @ Southland
RF Munroe @ Southwest Ga
Tiftarea @ Frederica
RTCA @ Westwood
Crisp Academy @ Covenant Academy
Sherwood @ Georgia Christian
