Week 3: Friday night football scores and schedules

Another big game this week is the Locker Room Report’s Game of the Week. The Clinch County Panthers will be looking to take down the Brooks County Trojans. The two offensive powerhouses are both undefeated with one game under each of their belts. Who will be the first to take an 'L' this season? Find out tonight as WALB News 10′s John Barron and Paige Dauer bring you highlights and final scores from their head to head battle on the gridiron on WALB News 10 at 11.