Thomasville assistant police chief under investigation

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomasville assistant police chief is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
The City of Thomasville has confirmed Eric Hampton is under investigation after a man claimed he paid Hampton to “get rid of a ticket.”
City officials said at the allegation, made by Keith Thomas, came at Aug. 26 city council meeting.
“Because of the allegations made about Assistant Chief Hampton, Thomasville Police Chief Troy Rich is in the process of conducting an internal investigation to determine whether any policies or procedures were violated. Separately, the GBI has been requested to conduct an investigation to determine whether any crimes have been committed. During the investigation, the City of Thomasville will have no comment on the status of its internal investigation and will not comment on the separate GBI investigation.”
Hampton was promoted to assistant chief in January 2018, according to the city’s website.
He oversees the department’s community policing initiatives.
