Sumter Co. Fire Rescue offers open house

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Fire Rescue will be hosting an open house/dedication ceremony at its new training facility Saturday, September 7, 2019 starting at 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
The location is 719 Brickyard Road, near Highway 27 East.
The focus of this event is to inform the public on a variety of topics from fire safety to firefighter training. The event will include tours of the burn building, a speed dressing competition, and public education opportunities along with other demonstrations.
Schedule of Events:
10:00 Open House Begins
10:30 Flag and Flag Pole Dedication (Flag and pole donated by WoodmenLife Chapter 202 of Americus
11:30 Speed Dressing Competition
12:00 Lunch will be served
12:30 Live Fire Demonstration in Burn Building
1:00 Open House Ends
Other activities include: free food and drinks, sponsored by SERVPRO of Albany & Americus, bounce house, cotton candy, sno-cones and an appearance by SPARKY THE FIRE DOG.
“I would like to encourage the community to come out and enjoy this fun and educational event,” said Fire Chief Jerry Harmon. “This event will give the citizens of Sumter County a chance to meet our local firefighters and get a up-close look at our department and our training division.”
The mission of Sumter County Fire and Rescue is to preserve life and property by providing services directed at the prevention and control of fires, accidents and medical emergencies, while maintaining the highest standard of professionalism, efficiency, and effectiveness
For more information you can contact the Sumter County Fire and Rescue at (229)-924-6603
