Red Cross & Salvation Army allow Douglas evacuees to return home

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - evacuees in Douglas were allowed to return home after receiving assistance from Red Cross and Salvation Army on Thursday.
Shelter Manager, Larry Nesmith, says 144 evacuees came to the Central Square complex.
Everyone was told early this morning they can return home.
This came after the evacuation order was lifted.
Some packed their cars and drove back home, others were bused.
Perette Morris serves as the Director of the Salvation Army Base in Coffee County.
“Those that drove their own vehicles went on and left. Like I said we have three buses leave out early today and the last three buses are loading up right now to go out. This community is a very very close community and anytime there is something that needs to be seen about or taken care of like these people having to leave their homes from the coast. We pull together we are a unit" Morris said.
EMA Director Steve Carver spoke with other directors in the area and confirmed that many of the evacuees’ homes have not been destroyed.
