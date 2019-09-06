Police asking for help in finding stolen trailer from East Albany church

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Dougherty County Police need your help to find a stolen trailer.
The pastor at Albany Baptist Church told investigators it went missing last week.
They said it was filled with equipment.
Police need you to keep your eyes peeled for a white 2019 Continental.
It's a 17-foot dual axle cargo trailer with a "V" front end and silver color diamond plate and a loading ramp.
Police said Christy Pollock, pawned items out of the trailer while other men were with her.
Detectives said one of those men also tried selling the trailer.
“Phillip Jason Luckey was trying to sell a trailer. And that pawnshop he tried to sell the trailer to subsequently described the trailer that was missing,” said Detective David Flick, with the Dougherty County Police Department.
Police said the trailer tag number is TS85V29.
If you see it or bought it from a pawn shop, call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
