Police asking for help in finding stolen trailer from East Albany church

Police asking for help in finding trailer stolen from East Albany church
By Asia Wilson | September 5, 2019 at 8:41 PM EDT - Updated September 5 at 8:41 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Dougherty County Police need your help to find a stolen trailer.

The pastor at Albany Baptist Church told investigators it went missing last week.

Albany Baptist Church on Sylvester Road in Albany, Ga was able to break ground on their new church last Friday. (Source: WALB).
They said it was filled with equipment.

Police need you to keep your eyes peeled for a white 2019 Continental.

It's a 17-foot dual axle cargo trailer with a "V" front end and silver color diamond plate and a loading ramp.

Police said Christy Pollock, pawned items out of the trailer while other men were with her.

Detectives said one of those men also tried selling the trailer.

“Phillip Jason Luckey was trying to sell a trailer. And that pawnshop he tried to sell the trailer to subsequently described the trailer that was missing,” said Detective David Flick, with the Dougherty County Police Department.

Police said the trailer tag number is TS85V29.

If you see it or bought it from a pawn shop, call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

