1 person dead in East Oakridge crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person died in a car accident on East Oakridge Friday afternoon, according to officials.
A 49-year-old woman was killed in the car crash, officials said.
There were three passengers, all women, in the vehicle.
The driver and passenger seating in the front survived. Their conditions are not known.
All three identities are not known at this moment.
Officials said the women were having car troubles and stopped in the middle of the intersection. The car was rear-ended by an 18-wheeler.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
