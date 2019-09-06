Parris Island marines sent to Albany because of Dorian head back

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Training has continued on for recruits out of Parris Island despite Hurricane Dorian.
The recruits have been staying at the Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base.
Friday marked their last day at the base before heading back to Paris Island.
Col. Christopher O’Connor said their time in Albany has been rewarding.
O’Connor also said he is thankful they will going back to not much damage from the hurricane.
“There is going to be some water, standing pools. Things like that. Some down tree branches and things but for the most part, we got through it," O’Connor said. “The facility has been checked out. The powers been turned on. I think the recruits have had a good experience here in Albany."
Parris Island brought over thousands of Marines.
