New Turner Job Corps campaign to create big opportunities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Turner Job Corps Center has launched a new campaign that will create new opportunities for many youth and young adults in Albany.
It’s called Tell One for Turner Positive Press and Recruitment Campaign.
The announcement was made at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday night.
It’s an initiative to promote education, reduce crime and fight poverty.
They’re aiming to recruit people ages 16 to 24 years old.
They hope this will create pipelines for youth to achieve higher education while showing them better paths to life.
“We provide free child care, free education, free lodging, pretty much free money. And we are empowering young people with economic means to survive and to thrive,” said Victoria Green Brackins, the business and community liaison at Turner Job Corps.
Leaders are calling on businesses to jump on board and support the campaign.
