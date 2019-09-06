A new leader in town: MCLB changes command Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There was a change of command Friday at the Marine Corps Base in Albany.
Sgt. Maj. Johnny L Higdon, Jr. relinquished his post to Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey A. Young at the base.
Higdon retired after 30 years and said he is looking forward to retirement and spending more time with family.
Young said he is excited for this new position and looks forward to leading marines and getting to know the Albany community.
“My goal here is to follow Sgt. Maj. Higdon’s footsteps and just see what processes we can improve on as well as take care of marines and ultimately, finish up my career successfully and leave a impact here once I am gone," Young said.
Young said his family is excited to be in Albany.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.