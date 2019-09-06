House ablaze in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department is on the scene of an early morning house fire.
Flames were seen coming from the house in the 400 block of Dale Drive.
Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said that the house was thought to be vacant, but when VFD arrived, they believe there was someone inside. They are searching the structure as the continue to extinguish the flames.
Power has been cut off.
The Valdosta Police department and Emergency Services are also on hand. The call came in about 6:50 Friday morning.
WALB’s Damon Arnold is there and will have more information shortly.
