Helping from home: Bainbridge Public Safety pitches in to help Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - From the Bahamas to the Carolinas, thousands of people are feeling the devastating effects of Hurricane Dorian.
In Southwest Georgia, we’ve seen what can be left behind after a hard-hitting storm. And we know how to help our neighbors.
As relief efforts begin, Bainbridge Public Safety is reaching out to bring the community together to help those who are in need. Below is how you can help.
- When: Sept. 6 through Sept. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: 510 E. Louise Street, Bainbridge, Ga. 39819
- Items needed: Bottled water, non-perishable food, hygiene essentials, toiletries, under garments, mosquito repellent, blankets, beverages and baby items
- Contact info: PSO Ladaric Jones (229) 726-8761 and PIO Julie Harris(229) 515-0022
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.