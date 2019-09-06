Game of the Week: Clinch County @ Brooks County

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Friday night’s game is the 21st match-up between Clinch County and Brooks County.
Last year the Panthers won in convincing fashion defeating Brooks 37-to-7.
The Trojan’s believe they’ll be able to take the series back and that’s why they’re our Game of the Week.
The Panthers snapped a two-game losing streak to the Trojans last year in Homerville.
But, when they're on the road against Brooks they're 2-9.
Clinch County Head Coach Don Tison told us to have the best chance to win in Quitman they have to minimize their mistakes.
“It’s a game we use to get ready for the rest of the season and it’s usually a pretty good measuring stick to where we are as a team early in the season. So, we know they’ll expose you, if you have a weakness they’ll expose you," said Tison.
“We’re got to get back on the horse, we’re 1-0 right now and I feel pretty good about it. So, we’ve got to make it happen. We’ve got to play hard, we’ve got to play well, we’ve got to play physical, we’ve got to play Brooks County style of play and bring it home," said Brooks County Head Coach Maurice Freeman.
Both coaches told us this will be a physical and mental battle through four quarters.
