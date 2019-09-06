Not as hot with lower humidity Today. Highs reach the lower to middle 90s with heat index that will nearly match. After a nice start near 70° this weekend, Saturday will sizzle and Sunday will be a scorcher. Highs in the mid to upper 90s are expected Saturday with heat index numbers 100-105. Sunday highs reach the upper 90s to 100 and heat index numbers soar to 105-110. That will put us in the dangerous category. Humidity levels will rise and that means slight rain chances return especially Monday and Tuesday. That should moderate the heat some. By mid week drier air returns allowing the heat to linger.