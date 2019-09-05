Berrien Rebels breaks several records in game against Atkinson Co.

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Only two weeks into the 2019 high school football season and apparently that’s enough time for some players to shatter several records.
Gerrick Johnson had a break out night against Atkinson County, last week.
A game he dedicated to one of his biggest fans his grandma who unfortunately passed away the night before.
Johnson went on to score seven touchdowns six as a running back and one as a quarterback.
Johnson told us he wasn’t planning on having this historic night.
“The night before my grandma had passed, so I kind of came out there and dedicated it to her. So, I really came out there and gave it my all and I just ended up breaking the record and I wasn’t really even trying for it. It was exciting and at the same time it was kind of a little sad because I know she would’ve been proud of me. So, I just went out there and did what I did for her. Just gave it my all,” said Johnson.
Berrien's 61 points against Atkinson was the most points they've scored in a game.
Head Coach Tim Alligood told us after that game he hopes it’ll build his players’ confidence.
“Gerrick obviously won the offensive player of the week and I told our offensive line that, “You all are just as much a part of this as what he did” and they have to open the holes for him," said Alligood. “And then number two, I think as opposed to our game of the week before against Irwin, we took care of the football, we didn’t have any turnovers. So, we give ourselves a chance to be successful but not hurting ourselves with mistakes.”
Berrien takes on Bacon County Friday at 7:30.
